Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,722 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $12,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on OTIS. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.44 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.77 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.36.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

