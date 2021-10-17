Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Shares Sold by RP Investment Advisors LP

RP Investment Advisors LP decreased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,977 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 177,729 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Owl Rock Capital worth $4,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth $77,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at $105,000. 42.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCC stock opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.06. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $11.12 and a 1 year high of $14.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.41.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.86 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 80.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.23%.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

