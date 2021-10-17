Oxbull.tech Market Cap Reaches $23.75 Million (OXB)

Oxbull.tech (CURRENCY:OXB) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, Oxbull.tech has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Oxbull.tech coin can currently be purchased for $3.17 or 0.00005293 BTC on popular exchanges. Oxbull.tech has a market cap of $23.75 million and approximately $932,796.00 worth of Oxbull.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00068062 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00071887 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00104789 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,823.91 or 1.00006560 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,695.20 or 0.06177192 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025796 BTC.

Oxbull.tech Profile

Oxbull.tech’s total supply is 9,801,505 coins and its circulating supply is 7,501,504 coins. Oxbull.tech’s official Twitter account is @Oxbull5

Oxbull.tech Coin Trading

