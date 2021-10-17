PAC Global (PAC) Price Tops $0.0130

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 17th. One PAC Global coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PAC Global has a total market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001223 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.70 or 0.00117829 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.75 or 0.00652017 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About PAC Global

PAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

