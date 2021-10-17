PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC reduced its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,545,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,622 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.77% of PagSeguro Digital worth $142,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 880,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,748,000 after purchasing an additional 81,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

PAGS stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.56. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $31.10 and a one year high of $62.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.28.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

