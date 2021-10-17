Panda Yield (BBOO) Market Cap Tops $31,830.12

Panda Yield (CURRENCY:BBOO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Panda Yield coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Panda Yield has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. Panda Yield has a total market capitalization of $31,830.12 and approximately $2,705.00 worth of Panda Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00043459 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.90 or 0.00207120 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.11 or 0.00092134 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

About Panda Yield

BBOO is a coin. Panda Yield’s total supply is 1,395,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,395,721 coins. Panda Yield’s official Twitter account is @FiBamboo

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexxyo Labs is a technology company composed of a multidisciplinary team, which is dedicated to developing the latest technology applications to facilitate the daily life of individuals and businesses. Their objective with BAMBOO is to create a friendly-looking tool that encourages everyone to approach the DeFI ecosystem, without leaving aside the importance of the technology well applied and the robustness of the platform. The team is composed by professionals from many fields and Nexxyo Labs is totally dedicated to the development of BambooDeFi. “

Buying and Selling Panda Yield

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Panda Yield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Panda Yield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Panda Yield using one of the exchanges listed above.

