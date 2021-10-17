Pangolin Price Hits $1.16 on Top Exchanges (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Pangolin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.16 or 0.00001886 BTC on popular exchanges. Pangolin has a market cap of $24.72 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.83 or 0.00068235 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00071295 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102937 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,443.07 or 1.00232696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,795.72 or 0.06191991 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00025408 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Pangolin Coin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pangolin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

