PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Short Interest Update

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,570,000 shares, an increase of 40.6% from the September 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Currently, 18.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.3 days.

NYSE PAR traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.54. 331,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,654. PAR Technology has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $90.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.66 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.51 and a 200 day moving average of $67.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. PAR Technology had a negative net margin of 14.74% and a negative return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $68.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PAR Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PAR Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corp. engages in the provision of software and hardware support services for the hospitality industry. It operates through the Restaurant/Retail and Government segments. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) software, hardware, back-office software, systems, services, and integrated technical solutions to the restaurant and retail industries.

