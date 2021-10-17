Parachute 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $251,021.00 (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Parachute coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded 17.9% lower against the US dollar. Parachute has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and approximately $251,021.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Parachute Profile

PAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 613,650,936 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

