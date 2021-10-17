Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the September 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 148.0 days.

Paradox Interactive AB (publ) stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. Paradox Interactive AB has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35.

Get Paradox Interactive AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paradox Interactive AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Paradox Interactive AB operates as publisher of strategy games for personal computer and console. Its brands include Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities Skylines, Surviving Mars, Prison Architect, Magicka, Age of Wonders and the World of Darkness catalogue of brands.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paradox Interactive AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.