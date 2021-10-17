ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 2,937.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. ParallelCoin has a market cap of $46,637.51 and $11.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded up 132.9% against the US dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.62 or 0.00299545 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 69.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002051 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ParallelCoin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Parallelcoin is a new digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Parallelcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Parallelcoin is also the name of the open source software which enables the use of this currency. “

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.