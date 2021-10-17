Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.70.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Paramount Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $9.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.90. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $182.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paramount Group will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Paramount Group’s payout ratio is currently 29.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Paramount Group during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. 55.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paramount Group, Inc is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington.

