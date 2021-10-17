PARSIQ Price Tops $0.63 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 17th. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 20.5% against the U.S. dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001037 BTC on major exchanges. PARSIQ has a market cap of $77.52 million and $1.74 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $316.77 or 0.00518469 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.85 or 0.01099632 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PRQ is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 122,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

