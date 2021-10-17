PARSIQ Trading 23.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded up 23.8% against the dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $78.93 million and approximately $999,145.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000447 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.19 or 0.00480211 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000150 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $676.49 or 0.01089413 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000047 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 125,943,493 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

