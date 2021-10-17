Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) & Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) Head to Head Comparison

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patrick Industries and Innoviz Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.49 billion 0.78 $97.06 million $4.20 19.45 Innoviz Technologies $1.58 million 57.64 -$81.51 million N/A N/A

Patrick Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Innoviz Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Patrick Industries and Innoviz Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innoviz Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus price target of $104.00, suggesting a potential upside of 27.33%. Innoviz Technologies has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 136.60%. Given Innoviz Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Innoviz Technologies is more favorable than Patrick Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Patrick Industries and Innoviz Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 5.43% 30.29% 9.53% Innoviz Technologies N/A N/A -66.19%

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Innoviz Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy. Its automotive-grade sensor is integrable into Level 3 through 5 autonomous vehicles for the safety of passengers and pedestrians. The company also provides InnovizTwo, an automotive-grade LiDAR sensor that offers a solution for all levels of autonomous driving, as well as option to integrate the perception application in the LiDAR sensor; and perception application, a software application that turns the InnovizOne LiDAR's raw point cloud data into perception outputs to provide superior scene perception and deliver an automotive-grade ASIL B(D) solution. Its products can be used in various industries, including robotaxis, shuttles, delivery vehicles, buses, trucking, drones, and robotics, as well as construction, agriculture, smart city, security, mining, maritime, and mapping. The company operates in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

