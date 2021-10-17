Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,544,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.82% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $15,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 139.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,923,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,578,000 after buying an additional 6,354,534 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,845,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,108.0% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,178,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,832,908 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $8,898,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 1,133.0% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 887,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after purchasing an additional 815,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $9.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.13 and a 200-day moving average of $8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.23.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.73 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.