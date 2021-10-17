PAX Gold (PAXG) Price Reaches $1,774.90 on Top Exchanges

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for about $1,774.90 or 0.02861274 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a market cap of $321.08 million and approximately $11.55 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00042373 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $123.18 or 0.00198574 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00089178 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAXG is a coin. It was first traded on August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 180,902 coins. The official website for PAX Gold is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . PAX Gold’s official message board is medium.com/paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

PAX Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

