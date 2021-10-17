Paxos Standard Trading Down 0% Over Last Week (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a market cap of $945.72 million and $102.49 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Paxos Standard has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.53 or 0.00083058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00020950 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0825 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000025 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00005739 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Paxos Standard Coin Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard . Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

