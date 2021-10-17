Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Brokerages expect Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Paya’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.16. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Paya will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Paya.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.88 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYA shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 152.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,011,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549,942 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Paya in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,273,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,393 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Paya by 59.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYA opened at $10.43 on Friday. Paya has a fifty-two week low of $8.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.03.

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

