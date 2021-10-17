Paycor HCM (PYCR) versus The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ: PYCR) is one of 363 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Paycor HCM to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Paycor HCM and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paycor HCM N/A N/A N/A Paycor HCM Competitors -141.99% -65.14% -4.57%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Paycor HCM and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paycor HCM 0 3 9 0 2.75 Paycor HCM Competitors 2413 12280 22658 633 2.57

Paycor HCM presently has a consensus price target of $41.42, indicating a potential upside of 31.40%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.47%. Given Paycor HCM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paycor HCM is more favorable than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paycor HCM and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Paycor HCM $352.78 million N/A 137.04 Paycor HCM Competitors $1.86 billion $366.87 million 76.77

Paycor HCM’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Paycor HCM. Paycor HCM is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Paycor HCM beats its competitors on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Inc. creates Human Capital Management software. Paycor HCM Inc. is based in CINCINNATI.

