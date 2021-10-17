PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) Short Interest Update

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCWLF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 878,500 shares, a drop of 29.4% from the September 15th total of 1,244,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 337.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PCWLF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. 751 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.53. PCCW has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $0.66.

About PCCW

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

