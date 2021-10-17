PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Short Interest Up 34.9% in September

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, an increase of 34.9% from the September 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of PEDEVCO stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.76. 4,589,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,375,156. The firm has a market cap of $140.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.08. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

In other PEDEVCO news, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 42,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Simon G. Kukes purchased 56,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.44 per share, with a total value of $81,259.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 327,378 shares of company stock worth $439,784. 70.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PED. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth about $114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the first quarter worth about $109,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in PEDEVCO in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PEDEVCO by 152.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 39,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

