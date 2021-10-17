PegNet (PEG) Hits Market Cap of $115,912.43

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. PegNet has a market cap of $115,912.43 and $113.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PegNet has traded up 15.9% against the dollar. One PegNet coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.30 or 0.00067654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00072579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.39 or 0.00105488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60,741.13 or 0.99506561 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,776.48 or 0.06186658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00025332 BTC.

PegNet Profile

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.org . The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.