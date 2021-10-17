Pendle (PENDLE) Trading Up 51.2% Over Last 7 Days

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 17th. One Pendle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a market cap of $40.15 million and $1.69 million worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pendle has traded up 51.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pendle alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00067946 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00071801 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.18 or 0.00104660 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,682.57 or 1.00450204 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,674.51 or 0.06184481 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00025676 BTC.

Pendle Profile

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pendle should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pendle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pendle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pendle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.