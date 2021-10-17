PengolinCoin (PGO) Price Hits $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

PengolinCoin (CURRENCY:PGO) traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One PengolinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PengolinCoin has a market capitalization of $225,444.48 and approximately $114,693.00 worth of PengolinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PengolinCoin has traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safex Token (SFT) traded up 69.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000032 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000892 BTC.

PengolinCoin Profile

PGO is a coin. PengolinCoin’s total supply is 28,502,944 coins. The official website for PengolinCoin is pengolincoin.s2ii.xyz . PengolinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PengolinC and its Facebook page is accessible here

PengolinCoin Coin Trading

