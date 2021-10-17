Peony Reaches Market Cap of $16.42 Million (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded 11% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Peony has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and $44,612.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Peony has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Peony coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00000680 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Peony

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 38,851,538 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Peony

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

