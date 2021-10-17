pEOS Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. pEOS has a market capitalization of $4.10 million and approximately $13.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.62 or 0.00068326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.34 or 0.00071145 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.32 or 0.00103955 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,994.61 or 1.00131651 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,783.24 or 0.06210744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00025367 BTC.

pEOS Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

