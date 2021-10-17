PEPS Coin (PEPS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $348.00

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PEPS Coin has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.36 million and approximately $348.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00130353 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,178,039 coins and its circulating supply is 61,508,165 coins. PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

Buying and Selling PEPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

