PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Holdings Trimmed by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 70.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.86.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $158.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.60. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.32 and a 1-year high of $159.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $155.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company had revenue of $20.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

