Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Acquired by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 145.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,800 shares during the period. Axa S.A. owned about 0.26% of Perdoceo Education worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 2,040.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education in the first quarter worth $127,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.09 million, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.20. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $14.05.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.09 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 19.97%. As a group, research analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

About Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

