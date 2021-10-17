PERI Finance Price Down 15% This Week (PERI)

PERI Finance (CURRENCY:PERI) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. In the last week, PERI Finance has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One PERI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $1.25 or 0.00002035 BTC on exchanges. PERI Finance has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $182,040.00 worth of PERI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00068424 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00071735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.74 or 0.00104145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,753.16 or 0.99258744 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.58 or 0.06132616 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00025216 BTC.

PERI Finance’s total supply is 12,153,871 coins and its circulating supply is 1,273,292 coins. The Reddit community for PERI Finance is https://reddit.com/r/PERI_Finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PERI Finance’s official Twitter account is @PERIfinance

