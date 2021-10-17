Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PERI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Perion Network by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $18,148,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at $15,897,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter valued at $14,380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Perion Network by 29.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 480,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after acquiring an additional 108,792 shares in the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $22.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.32. The company has a market cap of $753.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.