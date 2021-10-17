Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PEY shares. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

In related news, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.58, for a total transaction of C$98,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 284,872 shares in the company, valued at C$1,875,027.50. Also, Director Stephen Jonathan Chetner sold 3,993 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.49, for a total transaction of C$29,906.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,310.05. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 47,000 shares of company stock worth $351,708 and sold 118,558 shares worth $861,117.

Peyto Exploration & Development has a 1 year low of C$2.56 and a 1 year high of C$10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 14.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.97.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$140.46 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

