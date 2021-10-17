PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) Shares Sold by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,602 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,285,000 after acquiring an additional 125,628 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 757,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 444,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,021 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 302,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 177,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get PGIM High Yield Bond Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $16.37 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD).

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.