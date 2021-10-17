Phala.Network Market Cap Hits $96.00 Million (PHA)

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded 52% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. One Phala.Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and approximately $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00044568 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002452 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $125.39 or 0.00206056 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.70 or 0.00093172 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

Phala.Network (PHA) is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. Phala.Network’s official message board is medium.com/phala-network . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala.Network Coin Trading

