Phantasma Energy (KCAL) Reaches Market Cap of $3.17 Million

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0497 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a market cap of $3.17 million and approximately $25,935.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Phantasma Energy has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phantasma Energy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.56 or 0.00068463 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00072628 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00106073 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,938.73 or 1.00377530 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,775.11 or 0.06218311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00025506 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 63,658,894 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma Energy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phantasma Energy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phantasma Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phantasma Energy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.