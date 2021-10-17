Phoenixcoin Trading Up 3.4% This Week (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 17th. During the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and $29.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,128.36 or 0.99957541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.31 or 0.00302968 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.41 or 0.00502640 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $117.55 or 0.00189122 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004039 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00007880 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001868 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000961 BTC.

About Phoenixcoin

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 84,653,075 coins. The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

