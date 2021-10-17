Photon One Day Volume Hits $1.00 (PHO)

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded 92.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Photon has a total market cap of $150,557.14 and approximately $1.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Photon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Photon has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Photon alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,678.75 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,698.53 or 0.06197394 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.37 or 0.00300563 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $596.99 or 0.01000344 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.46 or 0.00086223 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.86 or 0.00427059 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.09 or 0.00318523 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00277717 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00004872 BTC.

Photon Coin Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 41,968,665,322 coins. Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Photon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Photon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Photon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.