Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,771,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 212,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.70% of Photronics worth $63,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Photronics by 104.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 13.5% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth $162,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Photronics during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Photronics during the first quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

In related news, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 7,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $107,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,755.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $65,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 68,006 shares of company stock worth $1,002,171 in the last three months. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Photronics stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $15.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.97 million, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.90.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $170.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Photronics Profile

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.