Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Phreesia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.43) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Phreesia reported earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 170.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, December 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Phreesia will report full-year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($1.60). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Phreesia.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $51.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 27.94% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PHR. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

PHR traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.66. 432,394 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,230. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.21. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 500 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $35,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 1,660 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.53, for a total transaction of $117,079.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,820 shares of company stock worth $11,885,202. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,668,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,773,000 after buying an additional 2,394,169 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,550,000 after buying an additional 2,011,791 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,198,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Phreesia by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,871,000 after buying an additional 414,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,192,000. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

