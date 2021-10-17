Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

PHR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.10.

PHR opened at $63.66 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. Phreesia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $81.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -59.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 13.18% and a negative net margin of 27.94%. The company had revenue of $51.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Phreesia news, SVP David Linetsky sold 5,452 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total transaction of $356,342.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 2,082 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $143,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,820 shares of company stock worth $11,885,202 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.