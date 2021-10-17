Pigeoncoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,967.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 17th. In the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 10% against the dollar. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and approximately $28,967.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001376 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006931 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000134 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

PGN uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official website is pigeoncoin.org . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

