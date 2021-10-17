PIN Price Hits $0.0484 on Major Exchanges (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 17th. PIN has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PIN has traded down 36.5% against the dollar. One PIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.42 or 0.00068385 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.61 or 0.00070303 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.65 or 0.00102604 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62,130.02 or 1.00158109 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,821.03 or 0.06159775 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00024734 BTC.

PIN Coin Profile

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

