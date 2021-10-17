Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,307 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinterest by 350.6% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 86.9% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest stock opened at $52.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.81 and a beta of 1.22. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.63.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 54,933 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $4,149,089.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,089.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 684,160 shares of company stock valued at $41,039,374 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

