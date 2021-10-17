Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the September 15th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.87. 21,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,867. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.38 and a 52-week high of $16.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 277.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 207,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 152,829 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,589,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 85,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 68,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 5,103 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Diversified High Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in pursuing high level current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in a higher yielding asset classes, including global high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds.

