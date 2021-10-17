PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 4.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. PirateCash has a market capitalization of $753,110.67 and approximately $726.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PirateCash Coin Profile

PIRATE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 36,667,570 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

