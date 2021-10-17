Pizza Price Hits $0.0351 on Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Over the last week, Pizza has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and $201,365.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pizza coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0351 or 0.00000056 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001162 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $75.62 or 0.00121316 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 39.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $386.19 or 0.00619547 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

