Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Stock Position Increased by Senvest Management LLC

Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 688,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,760 shares during the quarter. Planet Fitness comprises 1.5% of Senvest Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Senvest Management LLC owned approximately 0.80% of Planet Fitness worth $51,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLNT. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 82.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Fitzgerald III purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.29 per share, for a total transaction of $69,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,194 shares in the company, valued at $567,762.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 48,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $3,867,181.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLNT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Planet Fitness from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.57.

PLNT opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.08 and a 200-day moving average of $77.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 261.39, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.25. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.90 and a 12-month high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $137.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.56 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 5.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Planet Fitness’s quarterly revenue was up 241.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.