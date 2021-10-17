PlatON Trading Up 2.9% This Week (LAT)

PlatON (CURRENCY:LAT) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, PlatON has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One PlatON coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC on popular exchanges. PlatON has a market cap of $20.78 million and $4.49 million worth of PlatON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlatON alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00043117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00203882 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00091562 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

PlatON Coin Profile

LAT is a coin. PlatON’s total supply is 10,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,373,500 coins. PlatON’s official Twitter account is @latiumcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Latium is a decentralized microtasking platform for projects and community initiatives, improving efficiency and transparency for freelance workers and project participants. The ecosystem is comprised of task doers and makers, those who complete tasks and those who pay for them to be completed (respecitvely). Additional features include a reputation system, profile management, referral programs and LAT transfer system. LAT is an ERC20 token that acts as the main form of payment on the platform “

PlatON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PlatON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlatON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.