PlayDapp Hits Market Cap of $195.50 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 17th. One PlayDapp coin can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001328 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. PlayDapp has a total market cap of $195.50 million and approximately $10.43 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.75 or 0.00043912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.67 or 0.00206290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00092452 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001640 BTC.

PlayDapp Profile

PlayDapp (PLA) is a coin. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 241,594,277 coins. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames . PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup . PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

